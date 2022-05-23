Addison Rae

Kourtney became friends with the TikTok star in March 2020 after meeting through David Dobrik. The duo popped up in each other’s social media posts throughout that year and 2021, and Rae also appeared on the final season of KUWTK. The social media star told Us Weekly that hanging out with the Kardashians helped her learn how to cope with her own rising level of fame. “The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position,” she said in July 2020. “I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”