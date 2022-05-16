Kim Kardashian

n addition to attending Saint’s soccer game on Sunday, the KKW Beauty founder was also busy speaking with Senator Henry Stern about his state senate reelection campaign. “I met him when we were fighting for the Santa Susana Field Lab [in the wake of the 2018 Woolsey Fire] and the cleanup on that and I’ve just learned so much from him,” Kim explained via her Instagram Story. “The places where we grew up — the mountains and the ocean and things like that — deserve to be protected, and he does such a good job fighting for that.”