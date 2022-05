Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick

Kourtney’s three kids enjoyed a pool day with their father, Scott Disick, at his home on Sunday. The Talentless founder shared a snapshot of his youngest son, 7, sunbathing via his Instagram Story during the afternoon, revealing that Reign was “Living the dream.” He later added a video of Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9, fake fighting in the backyard. “Pushin P,” he captioned the clip.