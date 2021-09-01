Love Lives

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take Romantic Trip to Disneyland Paris Amid Scott Disick Drama

By
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take Romantic Trip to Disneyland Paris 4
 Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
9
4 / 9
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

The Happiest Place on Earth

Kardashian and Barker previously visited other locations for the theme park.

Back to top