April 2017

After their breakup, the Secrets of My Life author gushed about Kris, who furnished her new Malibu residence.

“The day we took it, on June 1 at 8 a.m., she said I could not come over until that night. I came over and the completely empty house was fully furnished, every TV was working,” Caitlyn revealed during an April 2017 conversation at NYC’s 92nd Street Y. “She’s so well organized. I give her a lot of credit. The dryer even worked. She bought all new stuff. She has very good taste. She worked a deal with Restoration Hardware. It was a very nice thought of hers. I appreciate that.”