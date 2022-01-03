April 2021

During the final season of KUWTK, Kris helped her ex with career advice amid the coronavirus pandemic after expressing concern about staying in touch with Caitlyn considering their troubled relationship.

“I think my mom is just super traumatized [inside] and that’s OK,” Kim explained during a confessional during the episode. “Her experience is her experience and we all have to be there for her and there’s no time limit that can be put on her for her to feel completely comfortable again.”