February 2017

After three years of dating Gamble, Kris revealed that they had no plans to walk down the aisle.

“You know, I’ve done that twice, and it didn’t work out so well. So I don’t know. You never know,” the California native said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, citing Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as an example of a successful couple that aren’t married. “I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”