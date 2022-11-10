Kris Jenner Shares Sweet Message for Corey Gamble’s Birthday

November 2022

Jenner penned a touching tribute in honor of her boyfriend’s 42nd birthday.

“Happy birthday my love @coreygamble!!!,” she wrote via Instagram. “You are the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach! Thank you for bringing so much love and light into my life. You are so smart, kind, generous, funny, protective, and creative. You remind me every day how blessed and lucky we are and I’m so blessed to have you in my life. I love you babe ❤️🥰🎂.”