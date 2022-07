Faye Resnick

Jenner has opened up about her decades-long friendship with Resnick multiple times over the years, and the interior designer made several appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before its 2021 series finale. “The one person that I can always talk to about anything is one of my best friends, Faye, and I know she will not be the one to judge me,” Jenner said in a May 2020 episode of the E! reality series. “She’ll be the one to understand.”