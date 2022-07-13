Inside Kris Jenner's Inner Circle: Faye Resnick, Jennifer Lawrence and More

Kyle Richards

“I’ve known Kris for so many years, forever, when all the kids were babies and my nieces Paris and Nicky were friends with Kim and Khloé and Kourtney,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told New Zealand radio station The Edge in March 2017. “So I’ve known them forever and it’s nice to have friends we’ve known each other before all this — before I was a Housewife and before Keeping Up With the Kardashians and all that. So we just love to hang out and laugh.”

Richards continued: “She knew my mom and so she’ll talk about my mom and she’s just a lot of fun. Always very supportive of me and my family, so it’s nice.”