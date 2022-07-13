Inside Kris Jenner's Inner Circle: Faye Resnick, Jennifer Lawrence and More

Shelli Azoff

Jenner met Azoff — who is the mother of Kardashian’s BFF Allison Statter — when they were just 20 years old, and the duo have remained close friends in the decades since. “I cherish every single memory that we have made together… The last 45 years have been incredible and I can’t wait to share the next chapter with you and create some more,” the And All Things Kardashian author wrote via Instagram in June 2022 while celebrating her friend’s birthday. “I am so proud of you always and so blessed to have you in my life to share this beautiful life with.”