A Solid Pair

The couple proved their relationship is stronger than ever in December 2018 after Edwards claimed that she slept with Shepard in 2009, two years after he began dating his now-wife. The Parenthood alum slammed the claim, explaining that the photos of him and Edwards kissing were actually taken before he started dating the Good Place star. A source later told Us Weekly that Bell “believes Dax” and added, “Dax denied the allegations publicly because he wanted the world to know that Kristen is his one and only. They’re solid. There is absolutely no strain — their marriage is strong.”