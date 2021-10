Birthday Love

Bell paid tribute to her husband as he celebrated his 46th birthday in January 2021. “It’s my favorite day of the year!” she captioned a selfie of the pair on Instagram. “When I get to celebrate the birth of my very favorite human on earth, and spoil him till he rots! The one who’s commitment to growth is astounding, who’s honesty is admirable, and who makes me laugh more than anyone. I love u so dearly, @daxshepard.”