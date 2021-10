Clapping Back

After an internet troll commented that the couple “constantly fight,” Bell politely shut them down. “We adore each other, we just try to always be honest about how marriage or companionship in any form is hard sometimes,” the When in Rome star replied in February 2021. “You can’t always be in control, or right, and it’s important to us that we lead with honesty of your ‘perfect match’ being a myth. You gotta work hard to love yourself, and love other humans. Xo.”