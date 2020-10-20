Five Years Strong

The lovebirds celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary in October 2019, but according to Bell they didn’t even remember it until their family and friends pointed it out. “In truth, neither of us remember which day,” the Veronica Mars star revealed via Instagram on October 21. “That’s because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since.”

She added: “To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love. I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us.”