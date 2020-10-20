Love Comes First

In March 2019, the Bless This Mess star revealed that he almost passed on the role of Crosby Braverman on Parenthood in order to make things work with his now-wife. “I chose her, which blew my mind,” the actor said on his podcast “Armchair Expert” at the time. “I got offered Parenthood — I hadn’t acted in a long time, no one was offering me anything — and they said, ‘This show shoots in Philadelphia,’ and I said, ‘There’s no way I can be in this relationship and move to Philadelphia.” The show eventually decided to change its filming location to Los Angeles, so Shepard’s sacrifice for love was rewarded!