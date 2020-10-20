Match Made in Heaven

Shepard spoke candidly about his marriage in December 2017. “We don’t believe in The One. We don’t believe in the fairytale. We don’t believe that you can meet someone and you have perfectly matching personalities,” he told Us. “We are opposites and it has taken a tremendous amount of work and therapy for us to coexist. My only fear is that people see us and think, ‘Oh, I just need to find my Kristen Bell.’ That’s not true. You’ll find your Kristen Bell, but guess what? Now the work starts. Relationships are labor intensive. If you want them to last, they are labor intensive.”