Standing By Her Man

The Good Place alum vowed to support her husband in October 2020 following his relapse a month prior. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bell revealed that Shepard was “doing really great” after falling off the wagon and taking pain killers in September following a motorcycle accident.

“The thing I love most about Dax is that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan,’” the actress explained to Ellen DeGeneres. “Like, we have a plan. If he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, ‘So, we need a stronger plan. I was faltering, and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.’”

She explained that after he realized he’d gone too far, he rededicated himself to a sober life and to his family. “He was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family, and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again,’” the Frozen 2 actress said. “We’re going back to therapy. … And I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.”