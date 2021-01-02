Supportive Spouses

The Michigan native opened up about his relapse into pill addiction in December 2020, three months after falling off the wagon, crediting Bell as his saving grace. “I can’t imagine having to admit that to other people and feeling as safe as I did that you guys wouldn’t hate me. I hated me at that point and so, to be able to tell you guys and feel unconditionally loved and that I would be accepted was really special,” Shepard said during an episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast, thanking Bell and his cohost, Monica Padman, for their support. “It saved my life.”

Bell echoed her husband’s gratitude for Padman, who helped Shepard through his emotional revelation in September. “I would like to thank all parties involved because I am so appreciative of being able to go through every flavor of emotion with Monica and also to have you, the father of my children, be so able to be honest, even at your most shameful moments,” she said. “Nobody saved you but you and your courage and boldness to say, ‘I feel like I’m slipping’ or ‘I did slip and I need to be honest before it gets worse,’ and I’m just grateful to all parties involved. I think we did a really good job, team.”