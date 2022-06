April 2020

Us Weekly broke the news of Doute and Menanche’s romance about one month before the couple went Instagram official in May. “Alex likes girls with a sense of humor. He’s hilarious,” an insider told Us in April 2020. “He wants to get married and have kids soon. He’s from the Valley and he owns a lot of apartment buildings in the L.A. area. He’s not the L.A. type who is friends with lots of celebs though. He has been looking for a wife.”