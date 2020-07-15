Reality TV

Kristen Doute Heads to Kentucky With Boyfriend Alex Menache to Visit Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor

By
Kristen Doute Heads to Kentucky With Boyfriend Alex Menache to Visit Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor
 Courtesy of Kristen Doute/Instagram
4
2 / 4
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Cheers

The couple toasted to their trip to Kentucky while waiting to board their flight in L.A.

Back to top