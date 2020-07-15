Reality TV

Kristen Doute Heads to Kentucky With Boyfriend Alex Menache to Visit Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor

Kristen Doute Heads to Kentucky With Boyfriend Alex Menache to Visit Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor 5
 Courtesy of Kristen Doute/Instagram
Doute wore a matching face mask with boyfriend Menache as they arrived at LAX on July 15.

