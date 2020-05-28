Love Lives

Kristen Doute Shares Throwback Vacation Pictures With Boyfriend Alex Menache

By
Kristin Doute Shares Throwback Vacation Pictures With Boyfriend Alex Menache
 Courtesy Kristin Doute/Instagram
6
3 / 6

Perfect View

Doute took a picture of Menache relaxing in a tub outside with the ocean in the background.

Back to top