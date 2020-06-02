On Becoming Friends With Ariana

While it would take years, Doute and Madix eventually made amends. The James Mae CEO, however, still insists that the couple hooked up before Doute and Sandoval were officially over, which they deny. “When we broke up, he started dating someone else immediately — or, you know, maybe they were already secretly dating; they don’t ever have to cop to it, but I can theorize about it in my own book!!” she wrote. “And now I love them both.”

Doute also shed some light on her unexpected friendship with Madix, as Bravo viewers never saw the moment they put the past behind them onscreen.

“The two of them had to really recognize and trust that not only was I over him, but I was also over making their lives a living hell,” Doute wrote, noting she had to take her “ego” out of it and “humble” herself. “I made a choice to let everything go, because whether or not I thought those rumors about an illicit rendezvous or two behind my back had been true or not, it didn’t matter anymore. A girl can’t actually steal someone’s boyfriend. He made a free-willed choice to leave me, and a free-willed choice to be with her. I needed to let them be happy. … They needed to find their own path to forgive me.”

While Doute and Madix learned they actually had a lot in common after they let their walls down, Sandoval was more “cautious” to let her back in, according to the author. The two exes were eventually able to become friends after his father came to town and attended a birthday party with the group.

“They both gave me a hug, his dad wished me well, and we did a Jägerbomb together. It was like old times again. I finally felt like the long nightmare was over. I knew then that my ex was ready to move on and forgive me too,” she wrote. “And then I started to really like him, as a person, again. My anger had completely dissipated. … She speaks his love languages, and I speak his friend language. Now? I can just laugh at these things from afar. I can be happy for them, and I am so happy for them.”