On How Friends Help — or Hurt — Breakups

Doute wrote about the importance of being able to vent to friends about relationship struggles, but also noted that once you tell your girls about your man’s issues, you can never go back. And while again, she didn’t name names, Doute’s friendships with Maloney and Schroeder came to a halt as she struggled with Carter during seasons 7 and 8 of the Bravo show.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat with my friends after fights with their boyfriends,” she wrote, referencing the time Schwartz poured a drink on Maloney’s head and Cartwright forgiving Taylor for cheating. “But for some reason, my venting had an expiration date. And they ditched me because my love life wasn’t picture-perfect.”

Doute then detailed one of her unnamed gal pals expressing concern about Carter still being part of her life, largely due to their dogs.

“She said she ‘liked’ my ex but thought it was best for me not to see him. Are you f—king kidding me? What did she want me to do, tie the dogs up with a leash to the front porch so he didn’t enter my house when he came to get them?” she wrote. “My friend then proceeded to text the guy I was recently talking to, asking him if he knew that I still talk to my ex and that he was over at my house. … In the texts, she kept repeating how much it bothered her that my ex was around and that if she wasn’t OK with it, this new guy shouldn’t be either. He told her he wasn’t bothered by it at all, and that I could handle myself. I couldn’t believe the audacity of my friend. I was livid.”