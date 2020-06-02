On Meddling in Sandoval and Ariana’s Relationship

During season 3 of Vanderpump Rules, viewers watched Doute try to expose Sandoval for being unfaithful to Madix, which he denied. A woman dubbed “Miami Girl” flew to Los Angeles to confront the bartender, but Sandoval maintained that he didn’t cheat on Madix. Doute wrote about the infamous season 3 confrontation.

“I was sweating, my stomach in knots, so I slammed an entire bottle of Sauvignon Blanc in the hour we were there. I needed to be stress-free for the ultimate ambush that was about to go down,” she wrote. “I was waiting for his new girlfriend to jump in and tear his head off, but instead … she grabbed his arm and they bolted. They both left the restaurant in a sprint. … Not only did they not break up (they are still together now!) but I got fired from my job for causing a stir. Whatever. Suck a dick.”