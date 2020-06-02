On Meddling in Schwartz and Katie’s Relationship

During season 5 of Vanderpump Rules, viewers watched Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney‘s rocky road to the alter. On their joint bachelor/bachelorette party in New Orleans, Doute couldn’t look past the underlying tension regarding Schwartz’s past infidelity.

“If they weren’t going to talk about it, I was going to find a way to make them talk about it. I didn’t want them walking down the aisle without getting to the bottom of it. At the time, I thought this was my gift to them!” she wrote, noting she thought at the time that Schwartz and Maloney should communicate more like her and her then-boyfriend, Carter. “It was none of my business, but it had come from a place of love and concern. And maybe a little arrogance, because that honeymoon phase really hits you hard. You’d think I would’ve learned my lesson, but I did this more than once.”

Another example of Doute’s meddling was flying Cartwright’s mother to L.A. amid a fight with Taylor. “No, it’s not common to fly in a friend’s mom in an effort to break up a relationship, but I did because I thought I knew what was best for her,” she admitted. “I had a false idea of what a real relationship looked like. My head was still in the clouds, and it made me self-righteous.”