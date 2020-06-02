On Toxic Relationship With James

Doute and Kennedy’s relationship bliss was short-lived, however. Looking back, she also believes she “glamorized” the highlights.

“He had less relationship baggage than an older guy, but no coping skills; when life’s problems arrived at his door, it was like I was his mom, not his equal. And I really did not want to turn into this guy’s mom,” she explained.

Doute wrote about discovering the DJ was unfaithful to her through his Uber receipt from a birthday party. “Passwords on iTunes are Steve Jobs’s gift that keeps on giving,” she wrote, noting that she erased Kennedy’s iPad for revenge after they called it quits. “See, Apple passwords are all connected. The passwords to your iTunes, your iCloud, and your iPhone tracker are exactly the same.”

Doute also wrote about an ex’s toxic behavior. “He was jealous and possessive. He put me down in public and blamed me for all his problems,” she claimed. “Broken furniture, shattered picture frames and mirrors, doors slamming and holes punched in my walls. Once that line had been crossed, it was only a matter of time before he put his hands on me: shoving, pushing, and physical restraint. … He took every insecurity I’d ever confided in him and shoved them down my throat.”

She concluded: “It was not my fault. I deserved better. And if you are in a situation like the one I’m describing, you deserve better too.”