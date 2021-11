September 2020

Ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Meyer handed over the reigns of her Instagram account to Stewart, who wanted to share a message with her fans.

“For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today… it is national register to VOTE day,” the Underwater star wrote at the time. “I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless.”