Guy Fieri’s Response

Turns out, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host was very interested in the gig. In a video played during Stewart’s November 2021 appearance on Today, Fieri let her know he “heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant for your wedding.”

He continued, “I’m all in,” which left the Chanel model in shock.

When Today’s Hoda Kotb asked Stewart if she was serious about hiring the Flavortown founder for her nuptials, she said, “Absolutely! Do you know where he lives? What’s his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this.”

The Adventureland actress joked that that Fieri might only be kidding about taking on the job — but the Food Network star made it clear he was not. “Oh, that offer is legit!” he tweeted in November 2021 after his impromptu morning show appearance.