Kristen Stewart and Fiancee Dylan Meyer’s Wedding: Everything to Know

She Said Yes! Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Are Engaged
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer. Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Shutterstock
The Officiant

While on Stern’s radio show, Stewart talked about the ceremony — and the possibility of hiring Guy Fieri to lead it.

“We’re either going to have no one — we’re just going to do it ourselves and just not have somebody officiate,” she told the SiriusXM host in November 2021. “Or … we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings.”

She added, “The idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much.”

