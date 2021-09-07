Inside Kristin Cavallari and Jana Kramer’s Past, Surprising Connections

Divorce Lawyer

According to a source, the women used the same divorce lawyer for their respective split.

“Jana has been leaning on friends for support during her divorce,” a source told Us in April 2021. “Jana is using the same lawyer Kristin is using in her divorce so Kristin has a lot of advice to offer Jana, especially since it’s been a year now. Jana and Kristin always chat about their kids and motherhood, so now Kristin can surely help her with single mom stuff since she already is a pro at this.”

Another source added in September 2021, “Kristin’s been helping Jana throughout her divorce.”