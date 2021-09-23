Inside Kristin Cavallari and Jana Kramer’s Past, Surprising Connections

Jana Speaks

When asked about headlines surrounding her relationship with Cavallari in September 2021, Kramer didn’t deny that their friendship was strained.

“I know my truth, I know my heart, I know the person that I am, and I can go to bed knowing those things,” she told Entertainment Tonight. ”I don’t feel like I have to defend — I don’t wanna defend myself anymore. I know who I am, I know my intentions in my heart, and I have respect for everybody involved, so as long as I do things the right way, then I’ll be OK.”