How Madison LeCroy Got Involved in Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Divorce: A Timeline

December 2020 Austen Kroll and Kristin Cavallari Hang Out Again How Madison LeCroy Got Involved in Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Divorce Timeline
December 2020

The same week the cast of Southern Charm taped the season 7 reunion, Kroll and Conover traveled to Nashville to hang with Cavallari and Anderson. During a drunken night in, the group of four went live on Instagram and danced to Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

That same month, both Kroll and Cavallari shut down romance rumors. “There is no Austen and Kristin. … Kristin is a beautiful, driven girl, clearly, [and that’s] what I’m attracted to,” he told Us. “But she has a lot on her plate, you know, she’s going through her own stuff.”

 

