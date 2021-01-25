January 2021

LeCroy fired back at Cutler and Cavallari by releasing her alleged text messages with the former football player. In the screenshots, it appears that Cutler pursed LeCroy and flew to South Carolina to see her. The Bravo star also defended herself after Cutler accused her of talking poorly about Cavallari.

“You reached out to me… Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I,” LeCroy texted him. “I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have [redacted] with me.”