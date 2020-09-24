Getting Priorities in Check

Cavallari opened up to Us exclusively about what she’s focusing on following the split. “This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath. I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life,” she said. “I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James.”

She continued, “I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.”