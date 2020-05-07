His Step Back From Work

After reports surfaced in May 2020 that Cavallari split from Cutler largely because of his unwillingness to work following his retirement from the NFL, a source told Us there was “no truth” to the rumors. “Kristin never had a problem with him retiring. She didn’t find him unmotivated or lazy,” the insider said. “He took the Miami Dolphins job because it was a lot of money and way more money than sports broadcasting. Why would he not take that? She never criticized him about not working or not working hard enough. She didn’t care.”