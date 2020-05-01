His Temper

According to an insider, Cutler’s temper played a role in their split.

“There have been instances while filming [Very Cavallari] where he would be mean to her, embarrass her, make her feel bad or storm off. He was never pleasant to the crew or others filming,” the source said. “Her breaking point was this last year. She felt like it was time. They had been trying to make it work and she certainly had been. They had been to counseling.”

The source added that he’s a “shouter.”

“He didn’t have an issue about calling her out or yelling at her in front of other people. That experience was really embarrassing her,” the insider explained. “He would be rude to fans and that was really embarrassing to her. That’s not her at all; she’s always nice to her fans. It’s been like that for a long time, but she was sticking it out for the kids.”