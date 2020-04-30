The Animosity

“The word around Nashville is they really just don’t like each other anymore,” a source told Us in April 2020. “They would accuse each other of cheating, but nothing really solid. They are both very stubborn and bump heads a lot and neither backs down.”

The insider added that their relationship became “antagonistic” by the end. “Kristin and Jay always seemed annoyed with each other and they were only on the same side when it came to their kids,” the source said. “It was better for their whole family to divorce.”