The End of ‘Very Cavallari’

Cavallari announced in May 2020 that her E! series wasn’t returning for season 4. According to a source, she made the decision to “pull the plug” because she didn’t want to discuss the divorce on TV.

“Kristin couldn’t do a reality show without addressing the divorce and she doesn’t want this to unfold on camera,” the source said. “It’s not what she wants to go through.”