April 2022

During an appearance on “The Bellas Podcast,” Cavallari said that she wanted to work on herself before she started dating again. “Through my divorce, I’ve done a lot of reflecting and I’ve really looked inward,” she explained. “And I’ve really just focused on myself and making sure that I worked through everything with my ex and really closed that chapter. … I don’t know how people jump from relationship to relationship. Like, I wanna make sure I’m fully healed before entering something new. I also think just being really comfortable in your own skin and knowing who you are is really important [when] entering a relationship. So, it was important to me to just really get in touch with myself again and figure out who the hell I am now.”