Top 5

Stories

Exes

Everything Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Have Said About Getting Back Into the Dating World Amid Their Split

By
Kristin Cavallari See the Hottest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2022
Kristin Cavallari Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock
4
4 / 4
podcast

April 2022

The Very Cavallari alum took to social media to address her love life.

“You guys are so funny. This is the number one question I got. Sooo let’s just start this thing off strong,” she answered a dating question during an Instagram Q&A. “I’ve honestly needed the past 2 years to work through some heavy stuff. I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship.”

The California native also teased that she was happy about what the future holds for her. “Let’s just say this: when you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it’s amazing what you will start to attract,” she added.

Back to top