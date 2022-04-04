April 2022

The Very Cavallari alum took to social media to address her love life.

“You guys are so funny. This is the number one question I got. Sooo let’s just start this thing off strong,” she answered a dating question during an Instagram Q&A. “I’ve honestly needed the past 2 years to work through some heavy stuff. I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship.”

The California native also teased that she was happy about what the future holds for her. “Let’s just say this: when you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it’s amazing what you will start to attract,” she added.