July 2022

“Since, like, March I’ve been actively dating. I was dating someone for a couple of months, but I continued to go on other dates,” Cavallari said during an appearance on the “Not Skinny, But Not Fat” podcast. “I’ve been on quite a few dates.”

The True Comfort author explained that many of her dates have come from her DMs. “My DMs have essentially been my dating app,” she confessed. “I’m only going to go for the verified [accounts]. I can’t filter through all of my DMs but I can see those blue checkmarks, honey.”

When it comes to what she’s looking for in a partner, Cavallari added, “I prefer someone to not be [famous]. I really, in my head, my ideal man is a businessman who no one knows. … I’m pretty picky, I guess. But I’m not going to settle, I’m going to stay picky.”