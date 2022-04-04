Top 5

Stories

Exes

Everything Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Have Said About Getting Back Into the Dating World Amid Their Split

By
Kristin Cavallari Is 'Ready for a Relationship' and 'Open to One More' Baby After Jay Cutler Divorce
Kristin Cavallari attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 6, 2019. Rob Latour/Shutterstock
4
1 / 4
podcast

May 2021

After being linked to comedian Jeff Dye, Cavallari opened up about dating someone new amid her divorce.

“That was the moment. I was having fun, you know? It was like, I also want to go out in public as well,” she said during the “Scrubbing In” podcast. “[Jay and I] filed over a year ago, and then it took me a minute, but then I dated somebody, and it was great. He was the perfect guy to date after Jay. He was really sweet, made me feel really good. But now I just want to be by myself. And when it’s the time, it’ll happen. I’m not gonna force it.”

Back to top