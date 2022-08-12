Jay Weighs In

“If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff,” Cutler said during an August 2022 episode of the “Sofia With an F,” responding to Cavallari’s claims that their marriage was “toxic” before their 2020 split. “I’m not going to go down that road about her. I mean, she’s still the mother of my kids.”

The retired athlete called his former spouse’s revelations “comical” but conceded that Cavallari can “say whatever she wants” because that’s “the way she feels.” He added, “It’s been two and a half years. Why are we having these conversations in public? Why are we doing this? We’re done here.”