Looking Ahead

The TV personality made a conscious choice not to try dating again right after her split from the Indiana native. “It’s gotten me to a really peaceful place. I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my whole life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she said on an episode of “The School of Greatness” podcast in June 2022. “I’m no longer afraid of getting hurt.”

She continued: “I’m actually excited to see who I can be in a new relationship because I feel like I’ve done so much work the last few years. I’m in no rush to be in a new relationship, but when I am, it will excite me to see how different I can be.”