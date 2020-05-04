Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

April 2020

The Very Cavallari star announced via Instagram on April 25, 2020, that she and Cutler have separated. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari captioned a photo of the duo. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”