Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

November 2020

Six months after announcing their split, Cavallari told Us that she planned to spend Thanksgiving with her estranged husband and their three little ones. “I’m actually gonna be spending it just with my kids and Jay Cutler as a family. So, I’m looking forward to that,” she told Us ahead of the holiday. “Jay and I were discussing the menu together yesterday, and he’ll be on meat duty. I think he’s gonna fry a turkey and smoke a lamb leg, and then I’m gonna do everything else.”

When Turkey Day rolled around, however, Cutler celebrated with friends Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher. “We had it all. And when I say we, I mean @carrieunderwood and @mfisher1212,” Cutler wrote alongside a video of their Thanksgiving spread via Instagram. “I watched a large turkey cook in a vat of oil. Carrie and Mike had enough for 20 people. Hope everyone had a great Turkey day.”

Cavallari, for her part, did a tipsy social media Q&A on the holiday, joking about “accepting applications” for a new man. The same weekend, Cutler posted a video on Instagram with his estranged wife’s former employee Shannon Ford, who was famously fired from Very Cavallari after one season.