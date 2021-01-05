Love Lives

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

September 2020 Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Ups and Downs
September 2020

Cavallari admitted that the decision to call it quits “didn’t happen overnight” for her. “We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made,” she told People. “I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day.”

The reality star said the choice “wore on” her daily, adding: “A year ago, I felt like I was drowning. I’m proud for making this decision. … I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time.”

