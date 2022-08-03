Kristin Cavallari: There Were 'Red Flags' in 'Toxic' Jay Cutler Marriage

Keeping Kids Off Social

“A lot of people don’t understand it, but if you go back to when I first joined Instagram, Camden — my oldest — is on there,” Cavallari told Cooper. “We just decided that we wanted to give them the opportunity to make that decision. You know, my kids may want no part of being known or whatever, and I want to respect that and give them that chance to decide when they’re old enough.”

The mother of three teased that she hoped her kids don’t get on social media until much later in life. “I want to do everything to protect them,” she said.